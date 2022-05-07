Police Blotters: Man arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

Riverhead Town police arrested a man on drug charges last week. According to reports, Tijay Clairborne, age and address unavailable, was arrested last Wednesday on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest on East Main Street, police said.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Rocky Point man for driving while intoxicated after an accident in Riverside last Tuesday.

An ambulance crew treated individuals involved in a two-car crash along Cross River Drive, and Suffolk Aviation assisted with transporting the driver of one vehicle to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of head trauma. The driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Kyle Panzarella, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and his breath smelled like alcohol, according to an incident report.

Mr. Panzarella performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported back to police headquarters for processing, where he was held for morning arraignment. He has been charged with a DWI.

• Another Rocky Point man was arrested for a DWI in Riverside on Saturday.

Police pulled over Juan Osoriotejeda, 35, for failing to stay in his lane while southbound on Flanders Road and found he was intoxicated, according to a police report. Mr. Osoriotejeda was taken to police headquarters for processing and his vehicle was impounded.

He has been charged with a DWI and failing to use a designated lane.

• A caller from Flanders reported several unauthorized charges on her credit card to police on Sunday. She attempted to show the responding officer the alleged charges on her phone, but the screen displayed information from a different account. She said it was possible the other card numbers could have been issued to her husband and she may contact police later after speaking with him and her bank.

• A Flanders caller reported a stolen bicycle to police on Saturday. The caller said someone took his bicycle from a bike rack attached to a vehicle. It was not chained or locked.

• A Northville resident told police last Tuesday that someone used his gasoline card and received a $1,883 bill.

• A Hubbard Avenue man reported $1,350 worth of tools have been stolen last Tuesday night, according to police. Among the missing items were a toolbox containing various tools, an iPhone 12 and an extension cord.

• A woman told police Tuesday afternoon that a company posing as Con Edison scammed her out of $497 from her bank account, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.