Competitors brave the rain during 25th annual Run for the Ridley: Photos

Racers in downtown Riverhead at the 25th annual Run for the Ridley Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Even as heavy rain moved across the area Saturday morning, runners braved the elements to compete in the 25th annual Run for the Ridley 5K in downtown Riverhead.

The annual event, which included both an in-person race and a virtual component for the second straight year, benefits the New York Marine Rescue Center.

About 50 competitors completed the in-person race Saturday morning and 19-year-old Kyle Gorman finished first in 22 minutes, 38 seconds. Zoe Rebol, 19, was the top female finisher in 23:25.

The top 10 runners were:

Kyle Gorman, 19, 22:38 Kyle Varuolo, 17, 23:06 Rob Pisciotta, 58, 23:08 Flynn Delany, 23, 23:13 Zoe Rebol, 19, 23:25 Makua Ferry, 9, 24:47 Duncan Allain, 18, 24:51 Brad McGuire, 25, 25:01 Kurth Bretsch, 50, 25:12 10. Marcela Adamova, 38, 25:13

See more photos:

(Photos by Bill Landon)