Rodney D. Anderson of Aquebogue died May 3, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 51.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Farm Bureau, the American Conifer Society or Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

A complete obituary will follow.