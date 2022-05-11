Public hearing set for June 2 on proposed firearms training facility

The site on Elton Street for the proposed shooting range. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Riverhead Planning Board will hold a public hearing June 2 on a proposal to locate a firearms training facility on Elton Street.

The facility would be located in the former Truetech building. The proposal, which was presented last month in a site plan application before the Planning Board, would also include a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning supply warehousing and distribution operation as well as an office use. The tenant for the office has not yet been identified.

Signature Partners LLC of Manhattan is the applicant.

The building, which Truetech later sold to Luxfer Magtech, has been vacant for several years.

The Planning Board Thursday also issued what’s known as a negative declaration for the project, which means it will not need a coordinated review among various agencies.

The tenant on the firearms training facility is Niosi Firearms Development, which is a federally licensed weapons sales and manufacturing business located at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.