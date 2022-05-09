Linda Ann McCullough

Linda McCullough

Linda McCullough, a longtime North Fork resident, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 27, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Born May 1, 1938, to Susanne and William Brun, Linda grew up in Fairfield, Conn. As a young woman, Linda participated in many youth activities, and she especially enjoyed swimming and figure skating.

Linda attended Bucknell University, where she majored in biology. There she met Norman McCullough, and the two were married in June, following their college graduation. Soon after, Linda and Norm started a family. Together they raised three sons, who were born while Norm attended medical school and completed his residency in Philadelphia, Pa.

The early years were challenging, and Linda developed her own special brand of frugality, as well as the catchphrase “too much month left at the end of the money.” No matter the circumstances, Linda always provided a happy and loving home for her family.

In 1971, the McCulloughs came to Mattituck, where Linda managed and assisted in her husband’s medical practice. Linda enjoyed dancing, boating and skiing. Her purest joy, though, was always gathering with family and friends.

After retirement Linda and Norm relocated to Cutchogue. For several years they were very actively involved in grape growing, in partnership with a son.

Later in life, Linda enjoyed crossword puzzles and brain teasers, gathering with friends and family, and her favorite sport: combining sale prices and store coupons to get fabulous deals on everyday grocery items.

Linda was predeceased by Norm, her devoted husband of 52 years, in 2012, and by her sister, Nancy Brun. She is survived by her sons, Sam, of Cutchogue; Don, of Brattleboro, Vt.; and Bill, with his wife, Ani, of Miami, Fla. She leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home arranged for a private burial. Linda now rests beside her beloved husband at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Linda’s honor may be made to the following charities: Peconic Bay Medical Center, Palliative Care Program, 1 Heroes Way, Riverhead, NY 11901 or Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Operation Renew, 201 Manor Place, Greenport, NY 11944.

