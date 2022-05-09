Lifelong Southold resident Thomas Arthur Conway died peacefully at home May 7, 2022. He was 81.

Tom was born June 20, 1940, in Greenport to Joseph and Julia (Dzen­kowski) Conway.

Tom graduated from Southold High School. He served in the Navy for four years. He was stationed in Naples, Italy, and as part of a plane crew transported supplies throughout the U.S. Naval bases in Europe.

After the Navy, Tom worked for 35 years for Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Calverton, N.Y., and St. Augustine, Fla.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid lobsterman, plying his pots on the weekends.

Tom is survived by his wife, his high school sweetheart Christine; two sons, William, of Southold and James, of Connecticut; his grandchildren, Erin, Abigail, Bridget and Sean Thomas Conway; and his brothers, Joseph, of Southold and Robert, of Florida.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department.

