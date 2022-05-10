New tenants planned for Riverview Lofts, Mattituck man pleads guilty in fatal DWI Case

Christopher Aguilar shows a rendering of the proposed ice cream shop. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New tenants, including ice cream shop and restaurant, planned for Riverview Lofts apartment building

Mattituck man enters guilty plea in fatal Riverhead DWI case

NORTHFORKER

Duryea’s Orient Point Beach Club reopens in June with an updated menu and summer vibes

North Fork Dream Home: Calming luxury and uncompromising quality with Nantucket style

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a breeze again today and a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 44.