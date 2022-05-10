New tenants planned for Riverview Lofts, Mattituck man pleads guilty in fatal DWI Case
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New tenants, including ice cream shop and restaurant, planned for Riverview Lofts apartment building
Mattituck man enters guilty plea in fatal Riverhead DWI case
NORTHFORKER
Duryea’s Orient Point Beach Club reopens in June with an updated menu and summer vibes
North Fork Dream Home: Calming luxury and uncompromising quality with Nantucket style
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies with a breeze again today and a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 44.