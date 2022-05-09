Riverhead resident Concetta M. Balzano died May 6, 2022, at Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Riverhead. She was 94.

She was born June 9, 1927, in Brooklyn to Antonio and Beatrice (Zasa) Romano.

Family said she enjoyed cooking, cleaning, sewing and “feeding everyone.”

Predeceased by her husband, Jerry, in 2003, she is survived by her children, Andrew, of Riverhead, Anthony, of East Moriches, and Josephine, of Riverhead; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Memorial donations may be made to the Long Island Alzheimer’s Association or Peconic Bay Medical Center.