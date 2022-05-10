Calverton resident Renee R. Tetrault died May 7, 2022, at her home. She was 57.

She was born Oct. 2, 1964, in Southampton, to Arthur and Jacqueline (Sward) Lawall.

In 1982, she graduated from William Floyd High School. She worked as a hairdresser in the local area.

Family said she enjoyed going to the Riverhead VFW Hall and Polish Hall, feeding hummingbirds, dancing, music and doing crossword puzzles.

Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Alfred E. Tetrault III, in 2019, Ms. Tetrault is survived by her children, Jacqueline Barkman of Oneonta, N.Y., Amanda Beta of Colorado, Anthony Beta of Shirley and Adam Beta of Calverton; her siblings, Lauren Tuthill of Riverhead, Beau Lawall of Florida, Michelle Vargas of Florida, April Butler of Florida, Janet Walsh of Florida and Thomas, of New York; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral service will take place Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Wading River Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League or Kent Animal Shelter.