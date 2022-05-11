Public hearing set on proposed firearms training facility, ‘Cautiously optimistic’ after town meets with SCWA
Public hearing set for June 2 on proposed firearms training facility
‘Cautiously optimistic’ on agreement after town officials meet with Suffolk County Water Authority
Planning Board finds environmental impact statement for Strong’s storage buildings incomplete
Most Popular: Blue Duck Bakery, Greenport
Treiber Farms brews first-ever beer with South Fork microbrewery
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.