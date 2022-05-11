Public hearing set on proposed firearms training facility, ‘Cautiously optimistic’ after town meets with SCWA

The site on Elton Street for the proposed shooting range. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Public hearing set for June 2 on proposed firearms training facility

‘Cautiously optimistic’ on agreement after town officials meet with Suffolk County Water Authority

SUFFOLK TIMES

Planning Board finds environmental impact statement for Strong’s storage buildings incomplete

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Blue Duck Bakery, Greenport

Treiber Farms brews first-ever beer with South Fork microbrewery

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.