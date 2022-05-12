New sign unveiled at Long Island Aquarium to raise awareness on importance of healthy estuary

Patricia Aitken of the Peconic Estuary Protection Committee, left, at Wednesday’s unveiling of a new sign at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Peconic Estuary Protection Committee and the Peconic Estuary Partnership are teaming up with the Long Island Aquarium to try to help people better understand the importance of a healthy estuary.

On Wednesday, they unveiled a sign toting the wildlife of the estuary, which is dubbed “A Nursery of the Sea.”

“Most of the pollution in local waters could be avoided or mitigated through proper management of storm water,” said Patricia Aitken of the PEP Committee. “We also want to convey to people how important the Estuary is, both to the marine environment and the creatures that live in it. All of them have impacts on the local economy.”

The aquarium, meanwhile, has repurposed the Eye-Opener ride as an educational piece with information about the Estuary and its inhabitants on every floor.

Suffolk County Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) and Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar attended a brief unveiling of the sign Wednesday, along other members of the Peconic Estuary program.

Ms. Aitken said they chose to put the sign at the aquarium so it’s highly visible. The sign was paid for by the Peconic Estuary Protection Committee.

The new “A Nursery of the Sea” sign. (Credit: Tim Gannon)