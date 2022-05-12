New effort at LI Aquarium to raise awareness on importance of healthy estuary, Bike shop planned for Greenport

A view of the Peconic River from the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 12, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New sign unveiled at Long Island Aquarium to raise awareness on importance of healthy estuary

Real Estate Transfers: May 12, 2022

SUFFOLK TIMES

New bike shop planned for Greenport has an E-twist

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork the weekend of May 13

Landcraft Garden Foundation kicks off Sculptures in the Garden 2022 on June 4

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning and a chance for sprinkles before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will become mostly sunny with a high temperature near 66 degrees. There’s another chance for showers tonight and the low tonight will be around 51.