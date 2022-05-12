Police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old boy

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate at 16-year-old boy who left Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Reymond Rodriguez was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike sneakers. He left the facility via an Uber. Police said no foul play is suspected.

Police said Reymond is Hispanic, 5-foot-7, about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.