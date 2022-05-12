After $1.5 million renovation, Precision Care celebrates new orthopedics office in Riverhead

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Tracey Smith, executive director for Precision Care, cut the ribbon during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Tracey Smith likes to think of Precision Care Advanced Orthopedics on Roanoke Avenue as an “orthopedic superstore,” because it offers everything under one roof.

“Precision Care has over 50 physicians and PA’s combined, representing every orthopedic specialty, sports medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy and MRI,” she said Friday at the formal ribbon cutting for the facility.

Ms. Smith, the executive director at Precision Care, said that while much of what doctors do is in reaction to injuries or other conditions, Precision Care works closely to ensure patients don’t suffer new injuries in the future.

The company has a contract with the Riverhead Central School District to provide the district’s athletic trainers for sporting events.

Precision Care opened in December, but waited for warmer weather for a formal ribbon cutting, which was done by Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar Wednesday evening. Precision Care previously rented space that was too small. Ms. Smith said that but when the opportunity presented itself, they purchased the building at 715 Roanoke Ave. and can now rent out some of the space.

Ms. Smith said they did $1.5 million in renovations to the building.

Precision Care also offers a concussion management program, she said.

“Medical facilities like this present an invaluable convenience to residents, particularly to our senior citizen population,” Ms. Aguiar said.

Precision Care has additional locations in Stony Brook and Patchogue.

Exercise equipment at the Roanoke Avenue office. (Credit: Tim Gannon)