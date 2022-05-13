Town considers drive-through windows in Wading River, SWR pitcher allowed no earned runs this season

The former McDonald’s in Wading River. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Friday, May 13, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board considers zone change to allow drive-through windows in Wading River near vacant McDonald’s building

Baseball: Steele’s super season features no earned runs allowed

After $1.5 million renovation, Precision Care celebrates new orthopedics office in Riverhead

Police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old boy

Column: 30 years later, it’s still a labor of love

SUFFOLK TIMES

Group proposes cleanup stations at Southold Town beaches

Editorial: A note from the county’s unofficial newspaper

NORTHFORKER

Farm Stand to Plate: Farmers market pasta salad with Catapano goat cheese

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 14

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 65 degrees. The low tonight will be around 53. The chance of rain could linger throughout the weekend.