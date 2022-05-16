Riverhead High School’s drama club performs a brief routine from the production ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ for Aquebogue Elementary School students earlier this year. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

Here are the headlines for Monday, May 16, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

School Budget Guide: Voters head to polls to decide school budgets in Riverhead, SWR

Three candidates vie for two seats on Riverhead school board

Girls Lacrosse: After breakfast, Harding plays like a champion

Virtual component of Town Board meetings to continue permanently, supervisor says

Cornell Cooperative Extension hosts biggest mental health awareness campaign to date

SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck, Cutchogue fire departments extinguish overnight barn blaze

Baseball: Turnout a show of support for Newman

Eagle Scout candidate plans ewaste event for May 21

NORTHFORKER

New cheese shop, The French Picnic, plans to open in Cutchogue this summer

This small-batch wine is aging on seashells at Corey Creek Tap Room

One Minute on the North Fork: Asparagus arrives at Wells Homestead

Meet Henley Tuthill, the 10-year-old baker behind Honeybody Bakery

North Fork Chicken Rescue is a new haven for neglected birds

Go Fish: The North Fork is an ideal spot for anglers of all abilities

WEATHER

Expect sunshine with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later today, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees. The low tonight will be around 53.