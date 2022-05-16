Riverhead resident Frank J. Austria died May 15, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 81.

Born Aug. 16, 1940, in Riverhead, he was the son of Frank and Doris (Fanning) Austria. He was a 1959 graduate of Riverhead High School.

Mr. Austria worked as an aerospace engineer at Grumman Aerospace Corporation. After his retirement he sold real estate.

He had been a member of Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council.

He is survived by his children, Eric, of North Carolina and Kyle, of Riverhead; his sister, Dorothy Klug of East Quogue; his longtime companion, Marilyn Daly of Riverhead; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.