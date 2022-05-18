LIVE RESULTS: Voters approve budgets in Riverhead, SWR

District officials gathered at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School for the budget count Tuesday night. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Polls have closed and the results are now being tabulated in the 2022-23 school budget votes. The Riverhead Central School District, with a 1% increase to the tax levy, is seeking to pass its budget for the second straight year after the two failed votes in 2020. The budget is $169.7 million.

The Shoreham-Wading River School District is seeking approval for an $83 million spending plan.

Voters in both districts will decide on an additional proposition as well.

In Riverhead, two incumbents are seeking reelection to the Board of Education and one challenger is facing them. There is no contested race in Shoreham-Wading River with two incumbents running for reelection.

Results will be posted here as soon as they’re available.

RIVERHEAD

Proposition 1: APPROVED

$169.7 million budget

YES: 1,658

NO: 993

Proposition 2: APPROVED

Cafeteria Capital Reserve Fund

YES: 2,048

NO: 590

School Board

Laurie Downs (Incumbent): 1,897 ELECTED

Andrew Nadeau: 822

Matthew Wallace (Incumbent): 1,915 ELECTED

A total of 74 write-in votes were received, led by former candidate Yolanda Thompson, who received 33 votes.

SWR

Proposition 1: APPROVED

$83 million budget

YES: 625

NO: 167

Proposition 2: APPROVED

Capital Projects

YES: 652

NO: 139

School Board

Thomas Sheridan (Incumbent): 659

Meghan Tepfenhardt (Incumbent): 638

Write-in candidates: 14, each receiving fewer than five votes.