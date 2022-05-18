LIVE RESULTS: Voters approve budgets in Riverhead, SWR
Polls have closed and the results are now being tabulated in the 2022-23 school budget votes. The Riverhead Central School District, with a 1% increase to the tax levy, is seeking to pass its budget for the second straight year after the two failed votes in 2020. The budget is $169.7 million.
The Shoreham-Wading River School District is seeking approval for an $83 million spending plan.
Voters in both districts will decide on an additional proposition as well.
In Riverhead, two incumbents are seeking reelection to the Board of Education and one challenger is facing them. There is no contested race in Shoreham-Wading River with two incumbents running for reelection.
Results will be posted here as soon as they’re available.
RIVERHEAD
Proposition 1: APPROVED
$169.7 million budget
YES: 1,658
NO: 993
Proposition 2: APPROVED
Cafeteria Capital Reserve Fund
YES: 2,048
NO: 590
School Board
Laurie Downs (Incumbent): 1,897 ELECTED
Andrew Nadeau: 822
Matthew Wallace (Incumbent): 1,915 ELECTED
A total of 74 write-in votes were received, led by former candidate Yolanda Thompson, who received 33 votes.
SWR
Proposition 1: APPROVED
$83 million budget
YES: 625
NO: 167
Proposition 2: APPROVED
Capital Projects
YES: 652
NO: 139
School Board
Thomas Sheridan (Incumbent): 659
Meghan Tepfenhardt (Incumbent): 638
Write-in candidates: 14, each receiving fewer than five votes.