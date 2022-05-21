Blotters: Resident reports $1,800 in cash stolen from vehicle

A Hubbard Avenue resident told police Tuesday morning that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stole $1,800 in cash and other items, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A Baiting Hollow man told police Sunday that someone had used his personal information to open a Bank of America account and then made three purchases from that account.

The same victim also used his information to open a Santander Bank account in Boston, according to police, who did not say the value of the purchases.

• Jaclyn Trice, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday night on Fanning Street and Mill Road in Riverhead.

• Edgar Dodoy, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday afternoon on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Daniel Herrle, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment following his arrest last Wednesday afternoon on Tyler Drive in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Kristin Spellman, 41, of Riverhead was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for petit larceny on Friday night.

Southampton Town police arrested a man from Hampton Bays for driving while intoxicated on Saturday.

Heeroo Yashvin, 40, was stopped in Flanders for driving 15 miles per hour in a posted 40 zone. Mr. Yashvin climbed into the backseat when the reporting officer approached the vehicle. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was taken to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Yashvin has been charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, a violation for driving without a license and additional traffic violations.

• A Flanders caller reported potential identity theft to police last Tuesday.

The caller told police someone called claiming to be her credit card company, reporting fraudulent activity on her AARP credit card. She provided some information over the phone before becoming suspicious. At the time she spoke with police, there was no fraudulent activity on her banking statements or credit card.

Police advised the caller to alert her credit monitoring agencies and enroll in additional identity theft protection. The caller said she canceled her credit card as well.