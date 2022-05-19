Fines may increase for littering in Riverhead Town, Butterfly Effect Project founder discusses new book

Riverhead Town may increase fines for littering and graffiti. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 19, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Fines may increase for littering, graffiti in Riverhead Town

Butterfly Effect Project founder discusses new book geared toward youth, ‘My Fabricated Truth’

SUFFOLK TIMES

Expansion planned for Mattituck convenience store, gas station

First responders honored at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

With new season on horizon, HCBL seeks host families for Tomcats, Ospreys players

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of May 20

RGNY welcomes new winemaker Jonathan G. Bomberg

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.