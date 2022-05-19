Joel Frank, who died May 4, 2022, at age 89, was the youngest of the six children born to Louis and Mary Frank of Riverhead, N.Y. He was also the last to leave us, having survived siblings Richard, Vivian, Conrad, Sidney and Joyce.

Joel and Sidney were among the bedrock business owners in Riverhead, owning and operating Louis Frank and Sons Dry Cleaning on Osborne Avenue in Polish Town for decades. Joel and Sidney were the principals for the creation and development of Osborne Plaza in Polish Town. Lifelong brothers and work companions, these two men helped shape Riverhead into what it is today.

Joel was well known throughout the community, playing “ball” at Stotzky Park and also as a very accomplished bowler on the East End of Long Island. Joel lived his entire life in Riverhead, and was a member of the Elks lodge.

Joel also had a lifelong relationship with horses and in his youth spent time around the racetrack training horses.

He is survived by nephew Ira Talsky (nephew), Wayne and Susan Talsky (nephew) and Rachel and Andrew Tuomey (niece).

