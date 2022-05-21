Riverhead students nominated for 13 Teeny Awards; ‘SpongeBob’ musical named Judges’ Choice
The splashy, eye-grabbing set, colorful costumes and Broadway-style dance numbers earned the Riverhead Blue Masques the Judges Choice Award for their production of “SpongeBob” ahead of the annual Teeny Awards set for June 5.
The coveted award is given to an “exemplary” show, scene, musical or dance number, ensemble effort or entire group “that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition,” according to their website.
Riverhead led in nominations among North Fork schools when nominations were announced Thursday, earning 13 nods in addition to the judge’s honor. Their nominations were spread across productions of “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” which was presented in the fall, and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” in April.
Southold High School earned eight nominations for productions of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Chicago,” and a production of “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck High School earned five nominations.
The Teeny Awards is celebrating 20 years of celebrating high school theater on the East End and was inspired by the Tony Awards.
This year, the group of judges attended shows at 20 Long Island schools, selecting nominees and winners in categories including Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in both plays and musicals. Awards are also given to choreographers, poster designers and other performers that may not be in a lead or supporting role.
This year’s awards ceremony will be held Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. at Riverhead High School. It will be hosted by local freelance dance instructor Anita Boyer and feature performances from several high school theater groups.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at eastendarts.org.
The nominees are:
PLAY
Lead Female in a Play
- Alexa Bahamondes in the role of Irene Rudolph in “Radium Girls” at Hampton Bays
- Samantha Cavorti in the role of Penny Sycamore in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Tessa Cunningham in the role of Norah in “We are the Sea” at Rocky Point
- Kaitlin Elmore in the role of Fairy May in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck
- Brenna Kiernan in the role of Una in “We are the Sea” at Rocky Point
- Olivia Mannino in the role of Mrs. Savage in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck
- Lillian McGuire in the role of Sally in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson
- Izzy Moschetta in the role of Grace Fryer in “Radium Girls” at Hampton Bays
- Zoe Richardson in the role of Trish in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson
- Maya Sanabria in the role of Roeder in “Radium Girls” at Hampton Bays
Lead Male in a Play
- Derek Bergmann in the role of The Sailor in “We are the Sea” at Rocky Point
- Carter Cline in the role of Limbic in “Brainstorm” at Westhampton Beach
- Aiden Genender in the role of Jim in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson
- Derek Griffin in the role of Mr. Green in “Clue” at Bellport
- Konstantin Kipshidze in the role of Grandpa Martin Vanderhof in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Jake Kyranakis in the role of the King in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North
- Alexander Mahr in the role of Ken Gorman in “Rumors” at Sachem East
- Ryan Pacella in the role of Lenny Ganz in “Rumors” at Sachem East
- Adam Pollizotto in the role of Prince Charming in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North
- Joey Salerno in the role of Professor Plum in “Clue” at Bellport
Supporting Female in a Play
- Laura Alt in the role of Alice Sycamore in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Cam Billingham in the role of Mrs. Paddy in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck
- Jacquelyn Conlon in the role of Essie Carmichael in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Emily Glass in the role of Barb in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson
- Maya Hamilton in the role of Lily Belle Savage in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck
- Dhivia Sampath in the role of Lily in “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” at
- Southampton
- Kassandra Suarez in the role of Cassie Cooper in “Rumors” at Sachem East
- Brook Tate in the role of Narrator 1 in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North
- Abby Tyler in the role of Mrs. Willie in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck
- Nur Yucel in the role of Cookie Cusask in “Rumors” at Sachem East
Supporting Male in a Play
- David Adejare in the role of Ed Carmichael in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Jabiel Aqueron in the role of Glen Cooper in “Rumors” at Sachem East
- John Caulfield in the role of Ben in “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” at Southampton
- Jerry Ewald in the role of Mr. Anthony Kirby, Sr. in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Michael Gallagher in the role of Tony Kirby in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Everett McMahon in the role of Melvin in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson
- Thomas Norman in the role Paul Sycamore in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood
- Adam Olszewski in the role of Dad in “Hallmarks of Horror” at Rocky Point
- Ryan Panzarino in the role of Blood Packet Guy in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North
- Gabriel Sanchez in the role of Brett “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” at Southampton
MUSICAL
Lead Female in a Musical
- Keira Ballan in the role of Ella in “Cinderella” at Bellport
- Chloe Bloom in the role of The Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music” at Longwood
- Emma Butler in the role of Marie (Fairy Godmother) in “Cinderella” at Bellport
- Angela Gardella in the role of Rona Lisa Perretti in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson
- Kara Kokolakis in the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” at Mount Sinai
- Victoria Mena in the role of Velma Kelly in “Chicago” at Mount Sinai
- Belle Penny in the role of Olive Ostrovsky in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Southold
- Alicia Rignola in the role of Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot” at Westhampton Beach
- Genevieve Roeloffs in the role of Olive Ostrovsky in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson
- Ally Short in the role of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield
Lead Male in a Musical
- Silas Jones in the role of Ren McCormack in “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Joey Maiello in the role of Finch in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at Sachem North
- Isaiah Mraz in the role of Billy Flynn in “Chicago” at Southold
- Austin Pelissier in the role of Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield
- Joseph Podlas in the role of Sonny in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead
- Adam Pollizotto in the role of Biggley in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at Sachem North
- Jacob Schiavone in the role of Calogero in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead
- Jacob Schiavone in the role of SpongeBob SquarePants in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Lance Schroeder in the role of William Barfee in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson
- Kai Schiera in the role of the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz” at Miller Place
Supporting Female in a Musical
- Olivia Armon in the role of Vi Moore in “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Amaia Astorr in the role of Ethel McCormack in “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Cara Caulfield in the role of Paullette Buonofuonte in “Legally Blonde” at Southampton
- Emily Glass in the role of Logainne Schwartzandgrubinniere in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson
- Kate Groshans in the role of Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield
- Rosemari Marotta in the role of Sir Lancelot in “Spamalot” at Westhampton Beach
- Dakota Quackenbush in the role of Rusty in “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Zoe Richardson in the role of Leaf Coneybear in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson
- Brook Tate in the role of Smitty in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at Sachem North
- Wyeth Zeff in the role of Marcy Park in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson
Supporting Male in a Musical
- Landon Bennett in the role of Amos Hart in “Chicago” at Southold
- Quinn Bruer in the role of Leaf Coneybear in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Southold
- Kieran Conlon in the role of Willard Hewitt in “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Nicholas Lyons in the role of Cinderella’s Prince in “Into the Woods” at Center Moriches
- Alexander Mahr in the role of Kenickie in Grease at Sachem East
- Cruz Mendez in the role of Tyrone in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead
- Cruz Mendez in the role of Eugene Krabs in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Matthew Nitti in the role of Sheldon Plankton in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Joseph Podlas in the role of Squidward in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Jadiel Rodriguez in the role of Chuck Cranston in “Footloose” at East Hampton
Outstanding Performer in a Play or Musical
- Maya Buldoc in the role of French Taunter in “Spamalot” at Westhampton Beach
- Annabelle Cressy in the role of the Giant in “Into the Woods” at Center Moriches
- Kenzie David in the role of Tap Dancer in “Chicago” at Hampton Bays
- Kaitlin Gulluscio in the role of Mrs. Phelps in “Matilda” at Shelter Island
- Siena Link-Morse in the role of Urleen in “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Sydney Marioce in the role of Raccoon/Ensemble Member in “Cinderella” at Bellport
- Jessica Matthews in the role of Flotsam in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield
- Jesse Meehan in the role of Patchy the Pirate in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Cheyanne Metzger in the role of Frieda in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead
- Oliva Meyer in the role of The Mayor/Sardine Corps in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Anika Petruccelli in the role of Wendy Jo in “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Jasmine Recova in the role of Jetsam in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield
Outstanding Choreography in a Play or Musical
- Naomi Cichanowicz for “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago” at Southold
- Juliana DePersio for “Freddie My Love” from “Grease” at Sachem East
- Julianne Donohue for “Munchkinland,” “Poppies,” “Merry Land of Oz,” & “Jitterbug” from “The Wizard of Oz” at Miller Place
- Kate Groshan for Les Poisson Mayhem from “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield
- Gianna Kelly for “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” & “The Lonely Goatherd” from “The Sound of Music” at Longwood
- Hanna Medler for “Mamma Says” from “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Maddie Palumbo for “Mr. Cellophane” from “Chicago” at Southold
- Anika Petruccelli for “Still Rockin’” from “Footloose” at East Hampton
- Avery Rubino for Full Choreography from “A Bronx Tale” and “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Avery Rubino & Joseph Podlas for “I’m Not a Loser” Tap Dance from “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
Outstanding Poster & Playbill Design
- Tessa Cunningham for “Freaky Friday” at Rocky Point
- Savannah Butler for “Rumors” at Sachem East
- Alexa Feeney for “Chicago” at Southold
- Alexa Feeney for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Southold
- Victoria Pendzick for “Into the Woods” at Center Moriches
- Kate Pomroy for “Brainstorm” at Westhampton Beach
- Alex Rivas for “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead
- Emily Zukosky for “Legally Blonde” at Southampton
Judges’ Choice
- The entire cast & crew of “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead