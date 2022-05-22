Roman J. Wilinski

Roman J. Wilinski of Southold passed peacefully with his family by his side on May 19, 2022, at the age of 71.

Roman was born in a displaced persons camp in Essen, Germany, came through Ellis Island at 6 months old with his Polish immigrant family and was raised in Riverhead, N.Y. Born to Stanley and Helen (Aurelia) Wilinski, Roman graduated from Riverhead High School and, while working at the Snack Bar, he met his future wife, Cathy. Married on January 22, 1972, they celebrated 50 years of marriage this past January.

Roman started Roman’s Tile & Marble in 1986 while juggling the activities of his five children. He coached several of his kids’ CYO basketball teams, played softball for the Galley Ho, was a board member at Sacred Heart Elementary School for many years, and he and Cathy were active in Marriage Encounter. He traveled with his family, often camping in Vermont or upstate New York at the “weekend” house when his children were young.

In later years, he traveled around the country with his family. Whether it was Columbus Day weekend adventures with friends or the annual family vacation, it was time spent with his children and grandchildren that gave him the greatest joy. Once he and Cathy started RVing, the road was full of adventures.

Although Roman retired in 2017, he was still active in the business, and was an active member and trustee at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, often chairing the chicken barbecue, while attending as many sporting events for his grandchildren as possible.

Roman is survived by his wife, Cathy of Southold; his five children, Maureen Tyo (Michael) of Syracuse, Cathleen Davis (Matthew) of Southold, Roman (Melanie), of Southold, Michael (Michele), of Southold and Bryce (Jennifer), of Islip; along with 11 grandchildren: Logan Tyo, Aaron, Kyle and Tristan Davis, Connor and Carley Wilinski, Kaylee and Ava Wilinski, Tyler Woodhull, and Bentley and Preston Wilinski. In addition, Roman is also survived by his sister, Barbara Kolpak of Speonk. Roman was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ziggy Wilinski.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Roman will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Southold Town Police Benevolent Association or Southold Fire Department.

