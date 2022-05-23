Police seek three individuals who stole $3K in merchandise from Riverhead Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole from a Riverhead store in February.

Two women and a man entered Target on Route 58 and allegedly stole allergy medicine, clothes and boots before fleeing the store in a silver Toyota Camry with license plate 8XKC691 at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17, police said in a release. The merchandise was valued at approximately $3,270.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, according to police.