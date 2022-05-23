Bell Town history recognized in Aquebogue, Judge’s ruling upholds noise limit violation at Dimon Estate

The Bell Town Heritage Area is dedicated Saturday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, May 23, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Bell Town history recognized in Aquebogue

Police seek three individuals who stole $3K in merchandise from Riverhead Target

Judge’s ruling upholds noise limit violation at Dimon Estate

Riverhead students nominated for 13 Teeny Awards; ‘SpongeBob’ musical named Judges’ Choice

SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Landing, in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine, opens expanded Center for Well-Being

Baseball: Pierson ends Southold’s season

NORTHFORKER

‘Decked Out’ event will raise money for repairs at the Greenport skate park

One Minute on the North Fork: Bud break at Jason’s Vineyard

Celebrate Pride month at these North Fork events

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.