Bishop Emil Aloysius Wcela, D.D., retired auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, died May 21, 2022.

Visitors will be received Thursday, May 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with a Mass of Transferral at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at St. John Nepomucene in Bohemia, followed by burial at the parish cemetery.