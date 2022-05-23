Former Riverhead resident Barbara Ann Hughes died May 19, 2022, in Pennsylvania, where she resided. She was 75.

Ms. Hughes was born March 2, 1947, and graduated from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pa., in 1965. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Riverhead Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her son Andre, she is survived by her son George, of Oxford, Pa.; her ex-husband, George Hughes of Riverhead; her siblings, Deborah Smith, Danette Lyles and John Williams, all of Harrisburg; and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.