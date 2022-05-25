Memorial Day parades, remembrances set for this weekend across the North Fork￼

A man stands by a gravesite at Calverton National Cemetery. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Memorial Day celebrations and parades will be returning on the North Fork this Monday, May 30, as veterans are honored for their service.

The following schedule lists the events being held this year to celebrate the holiday:

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Noon-6 p.m.: A field of handmade poppies will be displayed at Southold American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road, for Memorial Day and National Poppy Day. Poppies will be available to support and honor veterans. For information, call631-765-2276 or visit post803.com.

MONDAY, MAY 30

7:30 a.m.: Orient’s Memorial Day Parade will be hosted by the Orient Fire Department, beginning at the firehouse at 23300 Main Road. The parade will proceed through Tabor Road, Orchard and Navy streets and Village Lane, then return to firehouse for refreshments. Call 631-323-2445 or visit orientfd.org for information.

8 a.m.: Greenport American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 will hold a Laying of the Wreath ceremony at the Greenport Railroad Dock.

8 a.m.: The Southold Memorial Day monument ceremony will be held at Southold American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road. For information, call 631-765-2276 or visit post803.com.

9 a.m.: Riverhead VFW Post 2476’s Memorial Day Parade will be held on Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue. Call 631-727-2229 for information.

10 a.m.: Southold Town’s Memorial Day Parade rotates its location annually, and this year will be held by Greenport American Legion Burton Potter Post 185. The parade will begin at Steamboat Corner, proceed through Front and Main streets and end at American Legion Hall, 102 Third St., with refreshments.

1 p.m.: A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd. Call 631-727-5410 or visit cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/calverton.asp for information.