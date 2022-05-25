Two redevelopment projects seek major portion of $10M grant, Redistricting maps reshape Congressional race
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Square, railroad redevelopment among the top requests for funding as projects outlined seeking portion of $10M grant
Court-ordered redistricting maps reshape Congressional race once again
Riverhead Board of Education to vote on hiring new assistant superintendent for business
Memorial Day parades, remembrances set for this weekend across the North Fork
Softball: North Babylon pitcher blanks Riverhead in two-hitter
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The Shoals says it’s reachable by seaplane, but Southold Town begs to differ
Baseball: 3 Center Moriches pitchers share no-hitter in finals sweep of Tuckers
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: A residential farm stand with a purpose
Most Popular: Braun Seafood Co. Fish Market, Cutchogue
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.