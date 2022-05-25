Riverhead resident Adele Hawkins O’Dell died May 23, 2022, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 83.

Adele enjoyed reading the Bible and had great faith. She loved to dance and listen to the music of Elvis, Tina Turner, Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder. She had a good sense of humor; her daughters would dress her up at Halloween, Christmas or her birthday — always in a funny way. Adele was always willing to poke fun at herself. She was a feisty woman to the end.

Adele is survived by her three daughters, Roseann Griffith (Mark) of North Carolina, Debbie Kloppenberg (Johnny) of South Carolina and Sherry Wandoloski (David) of Hampton Bays; three grandsons, Billy (Topper), Justin and Ryan; a granddaughter, McKenzie; two great-grandsons, Erik and Jared; great-granddaughter Kaylyn; and her favorite nephew, Eddie, of Colorado.

Adele was predeceased by her parents, Ada Hawkins and Albert Williams; her loving son Jimmy; her sisters, Anna and Elsie; and her brother, Bob.

Adele’s family feels blessed that she is now in a better place and at peace and likely dancing up a storm in heaven!

Cremation was private. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial of cremains will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org).

