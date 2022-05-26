Daily Update: Proposed Sound Avenue parking ban met with opposition, Islamic Center will need zoning variance
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 26, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Farmers, residents raise objections to proposed Sound Avenue parking ban during public hearing
Proposed Riverhead Islamic Center reduced in size, requires ZBA variance
Real Estate Transfers: May 26, 2022
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Should food trucks be allowed this summer? Councilwoman says it’s time to consider code changes
Greenport school breaks ground on $18M project that includes new gym, elementary library
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dog Dock Diving Weekend returns to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. next month
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Memorial Day weekend
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain and the low will be around 58.