Daily Update: Proposed Sound Avenue parking ban met with opposition, Islamic Center will need zoning variance

Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 26, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Farmers, residents raise objections to proposed Sound Avenue parking ban during public hearing

Proposed Riverhead Islamic Center reduced in size, requires ZBA variance

Real Estate Transfers: May 26, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Should food trucks be allowed this summer? Councilwoman says it’s time to consider code changes

Greenport school breaks ground on $18M project that includes new gym, elementary library

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dog Dock Diving Weekend returns to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. next month

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Memorial Day weekend

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain and the low will be around 58.