Riverhead resident Raymond H. McKay Jr. died May 23, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 84.

Born March 21, 1938, in Greenport, he was the son of Victoria (Nakielski) and Raymond McKay Sr. He was a 1956 graduate of Riverhead High School. He and his wife, Margaret, married on Dec. 3, 1978, in Hampton Bays.

Raymond was a farmer in Aquebogue. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and he loved his pond and feeding the birds.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Saladino of Riverhead, Lisa Mazzucca (John) of Riverhead, Chris McKay of Riverhead, Thomas Saladino (Kerry) of Jamesport, Raymond P. McKay (Sandi) of New Jersey and Michael McKay (Jeanie) of Aquebogue; and 10 grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center Palliative Care.

