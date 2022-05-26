Ronald E. McEvoy

Riverhead resident Ronald E. McEvoy, who taught at Greenport High School for nearly 50 years, died May 25, 2022, at his home. He was 76.

Born Dec. 11, 1945, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Gwendolyn (Ferry) and Edward Bruce McEvoy.

He was a graduate of John Carroll University.

Ron taught history and economics at Greenport. He was the master of ceremonies. In 2004, he was named The Suffolk Times Educator of the Year. A 2011 Suffolk Times story about him said: “ … if you walked into Mr. Mac’s classroom he wasn’t just spouting dates and facts. Many times he was even dressed in costume, spinning tales about some historical figure or event.”

He could inspire a love of learning by making it fun. He has been quoted, “The one constant through all this change has been my affection for Greenport students who have shown me great kindness and respect. It was a pleasure to teach them.” He loved his students!

He also taught for two years at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Cutchogue.

He was a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow.

Ron enjoyed golf and sports (handball and racquetball). He loved his New York Giants and Yankees, but most of all he loved the time spent with his five grandchildren. He was an avid reader; he always had music playing and was the first one on the dance floor.

He is survived by Sue, his wife of 54 years; his sons, Ronald E. McEvoy (Mary Grace) and Matthew McEvoy; his daughter, Alison Rehm (Jeff); and his grandchildren, Emmett McEvoy, Max McEvoy, Brewer Rehm, Chase Rehm and Willow Rehm.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 1, from 4 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with the last hour for reflections, eulogies and stories.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greenport Teacher Association Scholarship Fund (send checks payable to the Greenport Teachers Association, ATTN: Brandi Hopkins, Greenport School, 720 Front St., Greenport, NY 11944).

