Police Blotter: Riverhead woman charged with resisting arrest during traffic stop

Southampton police arrested a Riverhead woman in Riverside for resisting arrest after she was seen driving a vehicle with multiple equipment violations.

Police attempted to pull over Rose Caruana, 33, after a reporting officer noticed her driving a vehicle with “notable equipment violations.” According to an incident report, the officer recognized Ms. Caruana, who has an outstanding bench warrant out of Southampton Town Justice Court for a failure to appear in December.

Ms. Caruana failed to comply with an attempted traffic stop, and was observed failing to maintain her lane of travel. Police say she then pulled into the driveway on Flanders Road and ran the backyard. When officers informed her she was under arrest, she pushed the officer and “attempted to further evade arrest,” police say.

After she was arrested, she complained of chest pain and a seizure disorder. She was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where she was released after an evaluation. She was transported to police headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

Ms. Caruana has been charged with resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and multiple traffic violations.

• A man from East Hampton was arrested in Flanders for driving while intoxicated last Thursday.

Simon Cruceta, 58, was pulled over after police observed him tailgating a vehicle before swerving into another lane, cutting off the reporting officer. Mr. Cruceta then rapidly accelerated. A police report notes his headlight and rear tail lights were not on.

Mr. Cruceta was charged with DWI and multiple traffic violations.

• Manuel Munzon, 44, of Calverton was arrested for DWI after driving erratically in Flanders on Sunday.

• A Flanders man’s car was impounded after he was found driving with an inspection sticker that expired in January and a vehicle registration suspension due to an insurance lapse in August 2021.

William Spano, 26, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate; a missing license plate; and a violation for suspended registration.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested in Flanders on Saturday for driving with suspended vehicle registration.

Kareem Thomas, 28, was pulled over on Flanders Road after his license plate was recognized by a police reader. His vehicle registration was suspended due to an April insurance lapse. He was released on a uniform traffic ticket.

• A Northampton woman was arrested in Riverside on Saturday for driving with suspended vehicle registration.

Brenda Sotoserrano, 46, was pulled over after her license plate was recognized by a police reader. Her registration was suspended due to an insurance lapse last month.

Ms. Sotoserrano was released on a uniform traffic ticket. She has been charged with a motor vehicle violation for suspended registration.

• A Flanders caller reported a gray Suburban shooting water pellets at her passenger window while driving on Flanders Road on Friday. There was no damage to her car.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.