Richard Winters Terry Jr., age 69, passed away May 26, 2022, at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson.

He was born Aug. 27, 1952, to Richard Terry Sr. (deceased) and Carol (Mckenney) Terry in Riverhead.

He was a 1971 graduate of Riverhead High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Roanoke Sand and Gravel.

Rick was a lifelong resident of Riverhead. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, animals and boating and he was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club. He loved to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Irene (Niegocki), and his beloved children, Richard (Anne) Terry and Katie (Gary) Vaccaro. He was the devoted grandfather (PopPop) of Audrey and Timothy Vaccaro and Abigail Terry. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda (Dave) Fedun and Donna Terry.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, Rick asked for a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.