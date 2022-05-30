Beautiful afternoon for street painting in downtown Riverhead: Photos

Artists hard at work Sunday in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Bill Landon)

An annual Memorial Day weekend tradition returned to downtown Riverhead Sunday with the 26th Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival.

The event from East End Arts featured live entertainment, artisan vendors, plenty of food, and of course, artists expressing their creative spirit.

The event had been pushed back to September last year and was canceled in 2020 amid the onset of the pandemic.

See more photos below:

Photos by Bill Landon