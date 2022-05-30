Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade, ceremonies: Photos

The annual Memorial Day parade proceeds through downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead Town residents paid tribute to the nation’s fallen service members Monday during the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremonies in downtown Riverhead.

Members of the Riverhead High School NJROTC, marching band and kickline participated along with local Scouts, fire departments, veterans and more.

Calverton National Cemetery was scheduled to hold its annual ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday.

See more photos:

Photos by Bill Landon