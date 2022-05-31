Daily Update: State OKs charter school expansion, Riverhead observes Memorial Day

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State Board of Regents OKs charter school expansion

Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade, ceremonies: Photos

Editorial: When we again remember the best of the best

Beautiful afternoon for street painting in downtown Riverhead: Photos

Court Records: New Jersey man disposed of gun used in 2020 Aquebogue slaying

Debate continues on whether food waste facility can proceed at EPCAL

Police: Two men shot following late night feud at downtown bar

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board discusses left-hand turn ban from Love Lane onto Main Road

Training for the unthinkable: Greenport mass casualty training exercise set for June 4

Purple Heart discovered in Southold will soon be reunited with the recipient’s daughter

Greenport American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day parade: Photos

CAST gets $9,000 in town block grant support as organization’s work continues to expand

Town commits to three-year contribution for Peconic Estuary projects

Southold finds new solution to translation issues at Town Hall

Police Blotter: Pair of walrus tusks reported stolen in Greenport

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in June

North Fork Dream Home: Historic landmark home in Orient with many original details

Little Creek Oysters debuts Top Water lager, their own house brew

One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Horton Point light

What’s new on Shelter Island for summer 2022

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will move in this evening and the low will be around 55.