Gudrun Agnes Abolins

Gudrun Agnes (Hofstad) Abolins of Riverhead died May 25, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 94.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with a service officiated by Deacon Austin Stack from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Interment, with full military honors, will follow at 2 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to The Smile Train (smiletrain.org).