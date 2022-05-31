Douglas M. Latney Sr.

Longtime Greenport resident Douglas M. Latney Sr. died May 25, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. He was 90.

He was born March 19, 1932, in Riverhead, to James and Alma (Hatcher) Latney. He graduated from Riverhead High School.

He and his wife, Marion, were married Sept. 7, 1952, in Greenport. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1960. He worked as a chef until his retirement.

Predeceased by his son Douglas Jr. in 2020, he is survived by his wife; his sons Barry and James; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony with military honors will take place June 10 at Calverton National Cemetery, with the Rev. Natalie Wimberly officiating.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.