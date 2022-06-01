One-time murder suspect charged in gun incident, Town Board looks to restrict gun shops downtown
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Man who was charged in Demitri Hampton murder arrested for firing gun in Riverhead parking lot
Town Board to consider code change to restrict gun shops in downtown area
Polish Club may sell piece of Marcy Avenue property to recoup some funds
Boys Lacrosse: SWR falls in county final as Mount Sinai’s Spallina sets LI career points record
Boys Tennis: Wildcats top No. 1 seed Bayport for Suffolk small schools crown
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport school community mourns passing of educator who ‘had the magic’
Greenport officials looking to improve bathrooms at Mitchell Park
NORTHFORKER
Dan Abrams officially launches Ev&Em Vineyards in Laurel
Most Popular: Love Lane Sweet Shoppe, Mattituck
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers likely this evening with a low of 57.