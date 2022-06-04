Blotters: Aquebogue man arrested for DWI in Flanders

Southampton Town police arrested an Aquebogue man for driving while intoxicated in Flanders on Saturday.

Jose Golpeataxca, 33, was pulled over after a caller reported an erratic driver and described a vehicle that matched his. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a prescreen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters, where he consented to a chemical breath test and was held for arraignment.

Mr. Golpeataxca has been charged with DWI, moving from lane unsafely and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• Police arrested a Riverhead driver for DWI in Flanders on Monday, after a caller reported a reckless driver near 7-Eleven.

Israel Velasquezmonroy, 42, was pulled over after a reporting officer located his vehicle and observed a traffic infraction. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a prescreen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Velasquezmonroy has been charged with DWI and moving from lane unsafely.

• A Riverside man was arrested for a DWI in Hampton Bays on Monday.

Edwin Llapapintado was observed by a police officer sleeping in his driver’s seat in a parking lot. The keys were in the ignition and the engine was running. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to police headquarters, where he was held for arraignment.

Mr. Llapapintado has been charged with DWI and driving without a license.

• Last Tuesday at approximately 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a larceny at the Home Depot on Route 58.

Police were given a description of a vehicle and two suspects who allegedly removed items from the store without paying, according to police.

The description was broadcast to responding officers and the suspects were located a short distance away.

Jermaine Stevens, 47, of Riverhead and Mitchell Edens, 57, of Moriches were arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony punishable by no more than four years in jail.

They were processed and released on a desk appearance ticket for future court action, police said.

• Riverhead police detectives arrested a 17-year-old girl last Tuesday night following an investigation into the robbery of a taxi driver at knifepoint on Dec. 8, 2021, in the Dollar Tree parking lot on Route 58, according to police.

The suspect, whose name was not disclosed by police, was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, police said.

• Cornell Richardson, 51, of Southampton was remanded to the Suffolk County jail last Tuesday afternoon on active warrants from Virginia. Mr. Richardson was arrested in Riverhead and charged with false personation and driving without a license. Information about the warrants from Virginia was not available.

• Myra Diaz-Ramirez, 32, address unavailable, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child following her arrest last Wednesday afternoon on Wilson Avenue.

• Julio Salmeron, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest Saturday night on East Main Street near the intersection with Segal Avenue.

• Gerado Garnic-Gonzalez, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI following his arrest Saturday night on Elton Street and Ostrander Avenue, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.