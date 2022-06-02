Daily Update: Residents urge town to dredge Reeves Creek, Strawberry Festival introduces talent show

A view of Reeves Creek. Baymen and residents are asking the town to dredge the creek, which hasn’t been done since 1964. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 2, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Petitioners call on town to pursue dredging of Reeves Creek

Real Estate Transfers: June 2, 2022

67th annual Strawberry Festival will feature a new talent show

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold’s Presbyterian church begins renovating 1800s steeple

NORTHFORKER

The List: These farm experiences are both fun and informative

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance for showers this afternoon and the low tonight will be around 59.