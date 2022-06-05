Riverhead supervisor to deliver ‘State of the Town’ address June 29

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar pictured at a recent Town Board work session. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will deliver her second “State of the Town” speech June 29 at a Tri-Club meeting of the Riverhead Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs. The speech was originally planned for June 8, but had to be pushed back for what she called “unforeseen circumstances.”

The event is scheduled to run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sea Star Ballroom on East Main Street, adjacent to the Long Island Aquarium.

Ms. Aguiar is bringing back the tradition of Riverhead supervisors giving their State of the Town speech before a meeting of the three service clubs, and at a local restaurant with dinner served.

Former Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith discontinued that tradition in the two years she was supervisor in 2019 and 2020, instead opting to hold her State of the Town speech in the meeting room at Riverhead Town Hall.

Ms. Aguiar also held her first “State of the Town” speech at Town Hall in February 2021, as the area was still feeling the impacts of COVID-19 at the time.

The price per person to attend this year’s speech is $35, which includes salad, bread, plated entree with beef and fish, or a vegetarian option, with vegetable, dessert, water, soda, coffee or tea. There will also be a cash bar.

The speech will be telecast live on Channel 22.

In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle to benefit St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead.

Registration and payment can be made through the following link: http://riverheadrotary.org/event/tri-club-meeting-1

Anyone with questions should contract Kim Judd of Rotary at [email protected] or by phone at 1-631-727-3017.