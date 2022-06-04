Track and Field: SWR’s Shea, Washburn headed to state meet

Shoreham-Wading River’s James Washburn earned a place in the state meet as the top Division II finisher in the 400-meter hurdles in the Section XI state qualifier Friday at Comsewogue High School. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

When Patrick Shea was told by Shoreham-Wading River boys track and field coach Joe Mordarski that he could find himself in the state meet, Shea didn’t believe him. Now Shea’s a believer.

Shea is headed to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships — along with teammate James Washburn. In Shea’s case, his triumph in the Division II 3,000-meter steeplechase in the Section XI state qualifier did the trick. The freshman took 18 seconds off his previous best time, clocking 10 minutes, 40.85 seconds Friday at Comsewogue High School’s Tom Cassese Athletic Field.

The start of the steeplechase races were delayed 20 minutes because water needed to be added to the steeplechase pit, but Shea found the wait well worth it.

“It’s a big achievement,” he said. “I didn’t realize that I had a chance until like a couple of weeks ago, and I’m happy that I was able to do it.”

The state meet will be held later this month for the first time since 2019, the pandemic having claimed the event the last two years. Cicero-North Syracuse will host the state meet June 10 and 11.

Washburn, a senior who pulled a hamstring while running the 100 Thursday, earned his ticket to the state meet by being the top Division II finisher in the 400 hurdles in 58.88.

On Thursday, the first day of the two-day meet, SWR senior Michael DeVita took third in the 800 in 2:11.39.

In Division I, Riverhead’s Angelo Confort placed third in the 110 hurdles in 15.53. Riverhead pole vaulter Dom Gambino cleared a personal-record 12 feet, 3 inches for fifth. Riverhead’s Benjamin Normoyle threw the discus 138-11 for fifth.

Shoreham-Wading River’s Madison Zelin was first in the 400 hurdles and second in the 100 hurdles at the state qualifier. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

ZELIN STATE-BOUND FOR 400 HURDLES

Madison Zelin’s eyes were aglow. The SWR junior is headed to the state meet for the 400 hurdles. She took top honors in the event in Division II in 1:08.09. She was also second in the 100 hurdles in 17.08.

“It means so much to me,” she said. “I’m so happy.”

SWR’s 4×800 relay team of Ellie Connell, Emma Granshaw, Maddie-Lynn McKiernan and Colleen Ohrtman was second in a season-best time of 10:09.11.

On Thursday, Granshaw turned in a personal-best time of 2:22.04, bringing the freshman second place in the 800.

McKiernan, was third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:58.07. Teammate Anna Minetti was fifth in 8:41.43.