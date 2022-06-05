Performers light up the stage at 2022 Riverhead Idol

The Riverhead Idol finalists were: (from left) Jesse Meehan, Ava Sidik, Leah Cote and Sarah Jones. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead Idol returned to Iron Pier Beach Saturday evening as local students put their best performances forward in the American Idol-themed competition.

The competition moved to Iron Pier Beach in Northville last year to accommodate social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic. It had previously been held at the Shade Tree Community Center in Aquebogue.

Ava Sidik, a Riverhead junior who’s a member of the Riverhead Blue Masques and chamber choir, was the winner this year after performing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and “Turning Tables” by Adele. Riverhead senior Jesse Meehan, who was in his fourth year competing at Riverhead Idol, was the runner-up. He performed “Erase Me” by Kid Cudi and “Elliot’s Song” by Dominic Fike and Zendaya.

The other two finalists were Riverhead senior Sarah Jones and sophomore Leah Cote.

Three performers participated in Riverhead Idol Jr.: Madelyn Rosso, 9, Charlie Rosso, 7, and Braedyn MacLeod, 12.

The event is sponsored by the Riverhead Town Recreation Department. Former Riverhead councilman Jim Wooten served as the emcee for the event once again.

See more photos below:



Riverhead High School senior Sarah Jones competes in her 4th Riverhead Idol competition. Credit: Bill Landon



Jesse Meehan a Riverhead senior competes in his fourth Riverhead Idol competition. (Credit: Bill Landon)









The three judges.









Former Councilman Jim Wooten was the emcee. (Credit: Bill Landon)





Jesse Meehan was the runner-up. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead 12 year-old Braedyn MacLeod, 9-year-old Madelyn Rosso and 7-year-old Charlie Rosso participated in Riverhead Idol Jr. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Photos by Bill Landon