Aguiar’s ‘State of the Town’ delayed, Hearing postponed on proposed firearms facility
Here are the headlines for Monday, June 6, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead supervisor to deliver ‘State of the Town’ address June 29
Public hearing postponed on proposed firearms facility after uncertainty on whether gun sales permitted
Reconnect and Recover event brings together representatives from organizations that offer resources for addiction treatment
Performers light up the stage at 2022 Riverhead Idol
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport school transforms into battleground for mass casualty training exercise: Photos
Cops: Driver in stolen van flees police, crashes into officer’s car
Greenport’s proposed parking amendments come under fire by residents, planning officials and business owners who say they won’t solve the problem
For kids learning to read, sharing a story with a therapy dog can be a real joy
Greenport student creates Augmented Reality Sandbox for East End Seaport Museum
NORTHFORKER
Strawberry Festival returns to Mattituck this month; here’s how it all began
Kingfisher partners with Green Hill Restaurant Group to offer a unique yacht dining experience this summer
One Minute on the North Fork: Beach day in Jamesport
Shop Local: Food that is both beautiful and farm fresh at 1760 Homestead Farm
What’s for sale on the North Fork with a sun room to let the light in
Dream Day: Exploring history and nature in the Three Village area
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.