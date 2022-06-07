Three men arrested for burglary at site of proposed firearms facility, Police presence expected at Riverhead Middle School
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Three men arrested for burglary at site of proposed firearms facility; police recover handguns, ammunition
Police presence expected at Riverhead Middle School for remainder of week after student’s verbal threat
Cops: Riverhead man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge
Blue Masques shine as Riverhead hosts 20th annual Teeny Awards
New pickleball courts, repaved tennis and basketball courts unveiled at Riverhead Town parks
Riverhead Raceway: Beatty, master of late-race restart, triumphs
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After years of discussion, proposed legislation limiting the size of houses in Southold Town up for public hearing this month
Southold sophomore wins Teeny Award for Outstanding Poster Design
NORTHFORKER
Cultivating the next generation of North Fork farmers
North Fork Dream Home: New Suffolk Colonial with gardens galore
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.