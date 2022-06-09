Governor signs legislation to strengthen gun laws, Hearing set on proposal to limit where firearms can be sold

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined by fellow lawmakers in the Bronx Monday to sign the new legislation aimed at reducing gun violence in New York. (Credit: Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 9, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Governor signs legislation to strengthen state’s gun laws in wake of recent mass shootings

Public hearing set on proposal to limit where firearms can be sold within Riverhead Town

NORTHFORKER

Farm Stand to Plate: Local Strawberry Lavender Granita

WEATHER

Expect the clouds to part and for sunny skies to emerge later today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.