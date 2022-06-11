Police Blotters: $1,800 in cash reported stolen from vehicle on Main Street

About $1,800 was reported stolen from a car parked on East Main Street last Thursday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Natia Yisrael, 47, address unavailable, was charged last Wednesday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, along with third-, fourth- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

• Tashawn Jackson, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest last Wednesday morning on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Esvy Salguero, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Thursday on Roanoke Avenue.

• Isaias Choney Bue, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Sunday following an accident on East Main Street, according to police.

• A Hubbard Avenue resident told police Friday that someone had stolen two checks from his home and then cashed one of them at Bethpage Federal Credit Union in the amount of $250.

•

Southampton police arrested a Brooklyn man for providing a false name after he was stopped for a traffic infraction in Flanders last Wednesday.

Jorge Cuchipartechiguano, 40, was transported to police headquarters for processing and charged with a violation for driving without a license; equipment violation for broken glass and another for obstructed vision; driving a car without an inspection certificate; false personation; and driving without a seatbelt.

• A Denver, Colorado woman was arrested for driving without a license in Riverside on Sunday.

Police arrested and released Bianca Spano, 28, on a uniform traffic ticket after they found she had a New York license suspended in 2020 while responding to a traffic violation. She has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

• A caller told police he was robbed by three men while waiting to fuel his vehicle at a Flanders gas station on Friday. The men forcibly went through the caller’s pants pockets, taking cash and his cell phone. One allegedly brandished a knife. A detective responded to the scene and the victim provided a statement.

• A Flanders man was arrested at the scene of a four-vehicle accident in his hometown for driving without a license last Tuesday. Christopher Blasko, 32, was released on uniform traffic tickets and charged with aggravated unlicensed violation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and a motor vehicle violation for driving without a license.

• Southampton police took a Hampton Bays man into custody after he was picked up by Riverhead police last Wednesday. Diego Ceballos, 28, had an active bench warrant from the Southampton police department for failing to appear in court on May 11, according to a police report. He was transported to police headquarters and held for morning arraignment.

• A man from Hampton Bays was arrested in Riverside last Wednesday for driving without a license. Milton Clarkmorales, 26, was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation when police found his license suspended. He was released on uniform traffic tickets and charged with a seat belt violation; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; and a violation for driving with no license.

• A Flanders man was arrested for public drinking in his hometown on Friday. Douglas Palacios, 34, was issued a ticket after walking past an officer while drinking a 12-ounce bottle of Coors Light. He’s been charged with open consumption of alcohol.

• A man in Riverside called police last Tuesday about two transfers made from his Chase bank account. Police wrote in an incident report that the bank is looking into the matter.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.